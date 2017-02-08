HHS show choirs sweep Eau Claire competition

Riverside Company took grand champion and caption awards for best vocals, best choreography and best band. Upstage Revolution took first place in the Class A division. The Divaz took first place in the women's division.

It was the first competition of the season for the Divaz. Their director Meghan Knoke said the girls did a great job for their first time competing. Even with a good performance, Knoke said that the girls can learn from the experience and there's still room for improvement before the next one.

"I am confident that the group will continue to grow and improve throughout the season and this will reflect in every time they take the stage," Knoke said.

The next competition for Upstage and the Divaz will be Feb. 11, at the Logan Showcase in La Crosse, Wis. All three show choirs will perform — but not compete — Feb. 25, at the Hastings Swingin' on the River competition at Hastings High School.