    HHS show choirs sweep Eau Claire competition

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 2:21 p.m.
    Upstage Revolution placed first in the prep division. (Submitted photo)1 / 3
    Riverside Company was named Grand Champion with the best band, best vocals and best choreography. (Submitted photo)2 / 3
    The Divaz placed first in the single gender category. (Submitted photo)3 / 3

    Hastings High School show choirs swept the floor at the Eau Claire Memorial Winterfest competition Feb. 4, in Eau Claire, Wis. All three show choirs — Riverside Company, Upstage Revolution and Divaz — competed.

    Riverside Company took grand champion and caption awards for best vocals, best choreography and best band. Upstage Revolution took first place in the Class A division. The Divaz took first place in the women's division.

    It was the first competition of the season for the Divaz. Their director Meghan Knoke said the girls did a great job for their first time competing. Even with a good performance, Knoke said that the girls can learn from the experience and there's still room for improvement before the next one.

    "I am confident that the group will continue to grow and improve throughout the season and this will reflect in every time they take the stage," Knoke said.

    The next competition for Upstage and the Divaz will be Feb. 11, at the Logan Showcase in La Crosse, Wis. All three show choirs will perform — but not compete — Feb. 25, at the Hastings Swingin' on the River competition at Hastings High School.

    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
