Hastings Chief of Police Bryan Schafer, who was on the scene, said that the incident involved a subject barricaded inside a residence. He was unable to provide further details at the time but said that there was no danger to the public.

"It's a pretty contained situation," he said.

The incident began shortly after 5 p.m. The Dakota County MAAG (SWAT) team was on scene, as was the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. Hastings police officers were assisting with road closures.

Incidents such as this can last for several hours, Schafer said.

"We hope we get a safe resolve here," he said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.