Level III predatory offender to move to Hastings this month

Predatory offenders are assessed by a panel of experts prior to their release from prison to determine how likely they are to re-offend. Level III is considered a high risk for re-offense.

Wunderlich, 50, is a level III predatory offender. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections' website, Wunderlich is under intensive supervised release, which "provides intensive supervision of offenders seven days a week, 365 days a year — including four face-to-face contacts weekly, electronic home monitoring, mandatory work or school, daily curfews, mandatory restitution, and random drug testing."

Wunderlich was convicted of criminal sexual conduct. He is described as being white, 5-foot-7 and bald with blue eyes and medium build. According to the release, Wunderlich has a history of sexual contact with female victims (age 12 to adult). Contact has included sexual touching and penetration. He gained compliance through intimidation and threats and gained access to an adult victim by breaking into her home. Wunderlich was known to minor victims but not known to the adult victim. He is scheduled to move into the vicinity of Pine Street and Southview Drive in Hastings.

The release also states: "This offender is not wanted by the police at this time and has served the sentence imposed on him/her by the court. This notification is not intended to increase fear in the community. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.

"The Hastings Police Department may not direct where the offender does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where he/she works or goes to school. The risk level of this offender has been determined largely on his/her potential to re-offend based on his/her previous behavior."

A variety of information is available on the city website, www.hastingsmn.gov, including: a fact sheet on Randall Scott Wunderlich, frequently asked questions and predatory offender information. A hard copy of this information will be mailed to residents living within a half mile radius of the home Monday, Feb. 6.

For more information about this particular predatory offender or the Predatory Offender Registration Program, contact Lieutenant Joe Kegley at 651-480-2307.