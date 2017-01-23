It was not immediately clear what happened to him or what his condition was.

When he got up, he waved and walked with assistance to a back room. He reportedly walked out of the Capitol and left in his official vehicle, and he felt well enough that he declined to immediately go to a hospital.

The governor was more than 40 minutes into his annual speech in front of a joint meeting of the House and Senate when he simply fell to the floor in front of a packed state House chamber.

About half an hour after Dayton's collapse, his son Eric Dayton said on Twitter that his father was doing better.

"I'm with my dad now and he's doing great," Eric Dayton said. "Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern."

Not long after that tweet, Eric Dayton added a second about the governor and the grandson he mentioned early in his State of the State address: "Dad and Hugo are now doing a very advanced puzzle together, so that has to be a good sign!"

When he walked into the chamber to start his speech just after 7 p.m., he stumbled as he approached the podium. Before starting his speech, he joked that he should have done "a walk through" before the speech.

Dayton began his speech saying how proud he is to be a Minnesotan.

"I am very proud of our state," he said. "I was born in Minneapolis 70 years ago this Thursday. I grew up here and have lived here for most of my life."

About 45 minutes into his speech, Dayton was discussing his health care priorities for Minnesotans like Sheri and Vince Sexton, dairy farmers from Millville. Their monthly insurance costs jumped from $1,480 to $2,200 in the past year.

After a pause to take a drink of water, his hand shaky, he continued with his final words of that night's speech: "Despite that awful cost. ..."

His speech was a distorted moments before he fell. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, sitting next to him, immediately reached over to catch him, quickly followed by several others nearby.

While he hit his head, those nearby reached him quickly enough that he did not hit the floor hard.

During the speech, he seemed hesitant from time to time.

Legislators gasped when he collapsed.

After he fell, the House and Senate immediately adjourned their joint assembly.

Minnesota Public Radio reported that Scott Jensen, a doctor from Chaska, responded to help Dayton immediately. The senator said the governor was stable.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, was sitting directly behind Dayton, but said he saw little of what happened.

"I'm sure he'll be fine," Daudt said after Dayton left.

"The governor is in our thoughts and prayers," Daudt said. "I hope for a quick recovery."

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said "we are all one Minnesotan," adding that the Democratic governor is in his prayers.

The governor has a history of health issues, including hip and back problems. He fainted at a campaign event last year, which led to a hospital stay. Afterwards, he said doctors ordered him to drink more water and fewer carbonated beverages.

Reaction was swift, with Democrats and Republicans alike expressing their concern.

"I want to ask for your prayers for his speedy recovery," Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, wrote to constituents in an email. "He is a man who loves the state of Minnesota and works hard for all of us.

"I hope more positive news will follow in the morning. We will stay focussed on the business of the state and hope to see him back to work soon."

Dayton was to unveil his two-year budget on Tuesday. But he told Forum News Service last week that it already was "locked up" then, so commissioners could reveal the budget. Tuesday is the legal deadline for the governor to give his plan to lawmakers.