Masonic Lodge sale to facilitate downsizing

"We're looking to go in with others," Dakota Lodge's current master, Dylan Macintosh, said. "We're not closing our doors as far as our lodge isn't going away ... nothing will change, we'll just share a building."

Frank Stivek with the Newport Masonic chapter said they are still trying to nail down the details, but since the lodge needs a significant amount of care for only a few meetings each month, the chapters could all hold their meetings in one location.

"We have three independent buildings, each has its own maintenance and upkeep," Stivek said. "We only meet a few days a month, but we certainly have to pay all the upkeep and utilities."

Macintosh said over the last 20 years, insurance for the building has at least doubled in price, and without revenue coming in to the non-profit, keeping individual buildings has become less feasible.

Long term, the Hastings and Newport chapters may be looking to purchase a new building together.

"We'll take the revenue (from the building sales) and buy a new one," Macintosh said.

The process may be ongoing for quite some time, Stivek said.

"We'll have semi-regular meetings to figure out what the plan is," he said. "While we'd like to sell the building, we think it will be a long time ... It will be a challenge to find a location to fit our particular needs."

Members of both the Newport and Hastings chapters worry that the high upkeep costs on the buildings keep them from their mission of giving.

"We like to be charitable," Macintosh said. "Right now our revenue is all going to pay the building, and we're not doing any good in the community."

Dakota Lodge #7 currently has about 60 dues-paying members.