This program is for seniors and low-income individuals who have basic tax returns.

Appointments can be made starting Wednesday, Jan. 25, by calling 651-480-7689. Appointments begin Feb. 1 at the Tilden Community Center, 310 River St.

Appointments can be made Mondays from 3-6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Appointments will also be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 4 and 25, and April 8 at the Pleasant Hill library. Call the Senior Center to make an appointment, not the library.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown significantly since its beginning with a volunteer team of four in 1968. The program now involves more than 35,000 volunteers and serves 2.6 million taxpayers annually at more than 5,000 sites nationwide with free tax help.

Those coming to a Tax-Aide site for assistance are asked to bring last year's tax returns, Social Security cards, or other documentation for themselves and all dependents. A photo identification is required for all taxpayers. A checkbook should also be brought for direct deposit of any refund.

Income documents to bring include W-2 forms from each employer, unemployment compensation statements, SSA-1099 form showing the total Social Security benefit paid for the year, or RRB-1099 form, Tier 1 Railroad Retirement benefits. Forms for interest, dividends and proceeds from sales should also be brought to the appointment. Information about other forms of interest and state or local income tax refund information should also be brought.

Information for possible deductions, such as payment for dental and medical expenses, hospital bills, medical insurance premiums, prescriptions, summary of charity contributions, property tax bills and proof of payment are necessary.

The Social Security Administration has announced that it will not put people's full Social Security number on the 1099-SA that they receive; therefore people coming to a Tax-Aide site must either bring their original card or some tax document that has the full Social Security number for the AARP program to do the return.

The procedure is meant for further security against identity theft. Anyone needing a new card should go to www.ssa.gov/ssnumber and request another one. It can take up to two weeks to receive one.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the Internal Revenue Service.