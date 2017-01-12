According to a Dakota Counta Sheriff's Office news release, a deputy heard an individual yelling about having a gun in the parking lot of the Judicial Center at bout 8:35 a.m. Several witnesses also reported hearing a man yelling in the parking lot.

All buildings in the campus were placed on lockdown and, due to the quick actions of responding deputies and officers from the Hastings Police Department, the individual was located inside the Government Center complex shortly thereafter.

The 37-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. An unopened bottle of alcohol was discovered in his possession and he smelled of alcohol. He was identified, detained for questioning and later released due to insufficient evidence of a threat. No weapons were found.

The government center reopened for business at 9:05 a.m.

Due to its proximity to the incident, Hastings High School also went into a precautionary lockdown, although there were no threats directed at the school, according to an updated posted by the school district shortly after the school lockdown was lifted.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Dakota County staff prepare and train for responses to incidents such as this, which contributed to the safe outcome for staff and citizens.