    New Year's bomb scare caused by toy

    By Katrina Styx on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:55 p.m.
    A New Year's Day bomb scare turned out to be a false alarm.
     
    According to the Hastings police report, officers were called Jan. 1 to the 3400 block of Leroy Avenue at 12:53 p.m. for a concern about possible explosives. Local police contacted the St. Paul bomb squad to investigate the device in question.
     Although the final report from the bomb squad's investigation has not yet been completed, on Wednesday, police received a verbal update from the squad commander stating that the device in question was not actually a bomb. "The device ended up being a toy that looked similar to an incidiary device," Hastings Chief of Police Bryan Schafer told the Star Gazette. "The bottom line is it was not an explosive device so there was no danger to the community or the citizens, but we take all the precautions just in case."
