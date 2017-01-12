New Year's bomb scare caused by toy

Although the final report from the bomb squad's investigation has not yet been completed, on Wednesday, police received a verbal update from the squad commander stating that the device in question was not actually a bomb. "The device ended up being a toy that looked similar to an incidiary device," Hastings Chief of Police Bryan Schafer told the Star Gazette. "The bottom line is it was not an explosive device so there was no danger to the community or the citizens, but we take all the precautions just in case."