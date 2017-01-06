Kathy Gleich wins Educator of the Year Award

According to the Chamber, Gleich was chosen for many reasons, but "one of her strongest qualities is the ability to lead by example, teaching respect to her students by showing respect for them."

In addition to teaching religion, Gleich acts as the technology coordinator for the school and promotes the importance of community service to her students.

Gleich said she was overwhelmed and humbled by the recognition by the Chamber.

"(The award) was a very big surprise," Gleich said.

Tim Sullivan, principal at SEAS, said Gleich is a phenomenal teacher and a leader on staff at the school. She was recognized earlier in 2016 as the "heart of the school."

"We know she's the heart of the school, but it's good for everybody else to see what a fantastic educator she is," Sullivan said.

Gleich began teaching at SEAS in 1988. Before teaching, she worked at the parish for five years. With more than three decades of teaching at SEAS comes a sort of longevity, Gleich said. She has now taught students who are children of the students she taught early in her career.

"That is a privilege to be able to say that you have that longevity to see kind of full circle how families have been here for a long time," Gleich said.

Every town should have a strong education system, Gleich said, and she appreciates the fact that Hastings values education.

Gleich will be recognized at the annual meeting and awards dinner Jan. 19 at Treasure Island Resort and Casino.

Read about the Business of the Year here: http://www.hastingsstargazette.com/news/4193891-kdwa-radio-wins-business...

Read about the Volunteer of the Year here: http://www.hastingsstargazette.com/news/4193890-cindy-thury-smith-awarde...