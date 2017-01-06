KDWA radio wins Business of the Year Award

"We were humbled and shocked," Dan said. "It was never on our radar. You always just do what you feel is the best, and all of the sudden wow, you're recognized hugely!"

"We just do what we do, you don't think of rewards or anything," Barb added. "You are who you are, and you do what you do."

The chamber cited KDWA's recent expansion of their sales team and acquiring the 97.7 FM signal, among many other reasons, as to why the station received the award.

The Massman's said that while technology and how they deliver their product has changed drastically over the last quarter-century, what they do remains the same.

"What we do hasn't changed, because it's local news and local sports," Dan explained. "We bring sports events as they happen, we're the only live way to do that. News as it happens. Radio is such an instant medium, we can get it out there within hours. How it's delivered is just different than how it used to be."

They also said that acquiring the FM frequency was a big step as in the next few years, the industry will start to see FM channels being split into substations. As an example, Dan said that KDWA would use the 97.7 FM frequency for Hastings, and then it could have a substation for Prescott, and another maybe for Rosemount or Cottage Grove. The station's reach could really expand drastically.

KDWA will be recognized at the annual meeting and awards dinner Jan. 19 at Treasure Island Resort and Casino.

Read about the Volunteer of the Year here: http://www.hastingsstargazette.com/news/4193890-cindy-thury-smith-awarde...

Read about the Educator of the Year here: http://www.hastingsstargazette.com/news/4193894-kathy-gleich-wins-educat...