Cindy Thury-Smith awarded Volunteer of the Year

According to the Chamber, Thury-Smith is a true historian at heart.

"City staff rely on her extensive knowledge of Hastings history to stay educated, and visitors delight in the opportunity to pick her brain," the Chamber wrote in a press release.

Thury-Smith said she was surprised to find out she had been recognized as Volunteer of the Year.

"That's very nice, it's very flattering," Thury-Smith said.

Hastings is one of very few cities in the state that have their own history museum, Thury-Smith said. Her favorite part of volunteering in the Pioneer Room is the research because she said she is always finding new information.

"We really do have a lot of information about this one little area," she said.

In addition to Thury-Smith's work in the Pioneer Room, she has also donated several quilts at The LeDuc Historic Estate. The last quilt she donated showcased needlework patterns that the LeDuc daughters used.

Heidi Langenfeld, another volunteer in the Pioneer Room, said Thury-Smith was very deserving of the award.

"She's not just a one-note lady, she does a wide variety of things for the community," Langenfeld said.

Thury-Smith volunteers with the Carpenter Nature Center, Friends of the Mississippi and the Hastings Environmental Protectors.

Thury-Smith will be recognized at the annual meeting and awards dinner Jan. 19 at Treasure Island Resort and Casino.

