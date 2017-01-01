Lighthearted sculpture pops up in downtown

"We get snow about once every three years," Pacheaco said.

So when he does get some snow, like he did last week while visiting his sister in Hastings, he took advantage of it. By building a massive snowman standing on its head.

He started working on it Wednesday, Dec. 21, at about 4:30 p.m., just outside Mississippi Terrace, where his sister works as caretaker.

"The snow was so perfect that night," he said. "My sister asked me to build something because she knows I build snow sculptures every once in awhile."

So he just went for it, he said. It took about three and a half hours to complete.

Why build it on its head? Simple.

"It's just more interesting," Pacheaco said.

As he was building it, there were a few people who walked by and thought it was a bunny, he said, especially before he added the arms and boots. Since it's been up, he said there have been comments from people who say they're enjoying it.

Pacheaco has been building snow sculptures for years. This is the second time he's built the acrobatic snowman; the first time was about five years ago in Bellingham. But he's built plenty others as well, including angels, a giant frog, a lion for when Penn State played USC in the Rose Bowl, a polar bear and a giraffe, just to name a few.

And it's all just for fun.

"I try to do something at Christmas when it snows," he said.