    Lighthearted sculpture pops up in downtown

    By Katrina Styx on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
    Steve Pacheaco is pictured next to the snowman he built outside Mississippi Terrace last week. (Star Gazette photo by Katrina Styx)1 / 4
    This 2005 snow sculpture is of a polar bear.2 / 4
    Although his home in Washington doesn't get much snow, even in the winter, Pacheaco still likes to have a little fun when decorating. This scene was created in 2011. (Submitted photos)3 / 4
    Pacheaco built this snow bunny in 2012.4 / 4

    Steve Pacheaco doesn't get to play in the snow very much. Although he's a Minnesota native, he's lived much of his life in Bellingham, Wash., where snow is something of a rarity.

    "We get snow about once every three years," Pacheaco said.

    So when he does get some snow, like he did last week while visiting his sister in Hastings, he took advantage of it. By building a massive snowman standing on its head.

    He started working on it Wednesday, Dec. 21, at about 4:30 p.m., just outside Mississippi Terrace, where his sister works as caretaker.

    "The snow was so perfect that night," he said. "My sister asked me to build something because she knows I build snow sculptures every once in awhile."

    So he just went for it, he said. It took about three and a half hours to complete.

    Why build it on its head? Simple.

    "It's just more interesting," Pacheaco said.

    As he was building it, there were a few people who walked by and thought it was a bunny, he said, especially before he added the arms and boots. Since it's been up, he said there have been comments from people who say they're enjoying it.

    Pacheaco has been building snow sculptures for years. This is the second time he's built the acrobatic snowman; the first time was about five years ago in Bellingham. But he's built plenty others as well, including angels, a giant frog, a lion for when Penn State played USC in the Rose Bowl, a polar bear and a giraffe, just to name a few.

    And it's all just for fun.

    "I try to do something at Christmas when it snows," he said.

    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
