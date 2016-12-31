Ridgewood Court gathers for Christmas tradition

The 1997 Hastings High School graduate moved to California about five years ago. She still wanted to see the neighbors and catch up when she returned for Christmas, but everyone was so busy, especially during the holiday, that there wasn't much time. She came up with the next best thing.

"Let's just go out in Minnesota style," Hertel thought.

For one hour on Christmas Day the neighbors bundle up, walk outside, gather in the middle of the cul-de-sac and enjoy one another's company.

Hertel said she first came up with the idea because she wanted to connect with the people who meant so much to her growing up. She wanted to keep the gathering low maintenance so that it would be real easy and simple for people to just walk outside.

Neighbors will bring out card tables and chairs and sit down in the middle of the cul-de-sac. They will bring a mug for hot water and tea and catch up.

Hertel said each year is a little different and it is fun to see which neighbors show up each year. Mary Matzek is one of those neighbors. She has lived in the neighborhood since 2005 and she said she really enjoys the tradition.

"We're a pretty close group and it's nice to get out in the heart of the winter when you normally wouldn't see each other...and have outdoor time," Matzek said.

Matzek said she has had family come to visit and they always comment on how they've never seen anything like it. Her guests always enjoy coming for a visit, she said. Some of them have even joined the neighbors on Christmas Day.

Matzek said her uncle came one year and brought his bagpipes from North Carolina. But the holiday music only lasted a short while. Then the pipes froze.

Hertel said there are about six or seven houses who typically participate each year. And even though she creates a flyer to promote the gathering each year, she attributes the tradition to the "really great people" in her neighborhood.