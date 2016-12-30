New Hastings auto repair shop to open in the new year

Hakseth, a 2011 graduate of Hastings High School, said Tri-County Auto Care will be a part-time business for him on evenings and weekends. He has a degree in automotive technology from Dakota County Technical College and is currently working at V&L Repair, a shop for heavy equipment repairs, during regular work hours.

Hakseth said his new business will be by appointment only and he will have the ability to travel for services.

"I have a mobile service truck so I can do dispatch mobile repair for vehicles broke down...I can come to your house and fix your vehicle on the spot," Hakseth said.

Just like other repair shops, Hakseth said he will warranty repairs. It will be a one-year or 10,000-mile warranty on repairs with some exclusions. The thing that sets him apart from other auto repair shops, he said, is his quality of work and competitive pricing.

One thing that Hakseth said he hopes to accomplish with his new business is showing customers that there is affordable car care.

"It's worth the time and money to try a different place that can do just as good of work as a place that will charge you twice as much," Hakseth said.

Hakseth's grandfather was a mechanic too and he remembers watching him work on cars when he was a child. Once Hakseth starting working on cars during his junior year of high school, he knew that was what he wanted to do. After graduating from DCTC, Hakseth worked at Prescott Chevrolet for a couple years until he started at his current position for V&L Repair.

After realizing how many people were still seeking his repair skills from previous jobs, Hakseth decided to start Tri-County Auto Care.

One thing that Hakseth really enjoys about car repair is simply helping his customers out.

"The biggest thing for me that I get out of it, is it's not so much fixing the cars but giving the people that own them the peace of mind that they're going to get to work on time and their kids are going to get to school safe," Hakseth said.

Although the part-time business will be extra work for Hakseth, he said he is eager to see what the next year has in store for him.

Tri-County Auto Care will be open for business beginning Jan. 1. It will offer oil changes, engine replacements, transmission repairs and more. For more information contact Holt Hakseth at hhakseth@yahoo.com.