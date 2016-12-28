Walmart called local police more than 600 times this year

The Hastings Police Department was called to Walmart more than 600 times in 2016. That's an average of 1.7 times per day. In comparison, Target, located just across Highway 55 from Walmart, called the HPD 97 times in 2016 (as of Dec. 15).

The number of police calls to Walmart stores not just in Hastings, but around the region, has been cause for concern for some. Last week, a press conference was held in St. Paul regarding how Walmart relies on public tax dollars and local police resources instead of investing in security within their stores. The Making Change at Walmart campaign, Minnesota State Representatives and Brooklyn Park City Council members were present at the gathering.

Rep. John Lesch, DFL-St. Paul, spoke at the press conference on Dec. 14.

"Right here in Minnesota we have a tradition of ensuring that our public resources are shared fairly and equally, and right now, Walmart is consuming an inordinate share of those resources," he said.

Schafer said the Hastings Police Department has a good relationship with the associates at Walmart. Many of the officers are on a first name basis with the employees, but "Walmart is a handful for us," he said.

Blake Jackson, a representative of Walmart, said Walmart is committed to meeting customers' and associates' expectations of a safe and enjoyable shopping experience.

"No retailer is immune to the challenge of crime, and we are investing in people and technology to support our stores," Jackson said.

Jackson did not speak to the store in Hastings specifically, but he did say Walmart has seen a 35 percent reduction in calls to law enforcement agencies nationwide since they began implementing crime deterrence programs like More at the Door and Restorative Justice.

More at the Door is a program in which Customer Hosts greet customers, check receipts where appropriate, assist with returns and keep entrances clean. In addition, Walmart says the Customer Hosts receive specific training to help deter shoplifting. These hosts wear a yellow vest.

The Restorative Justice program offers first-time and low-risk shoplifting offenders the chance to take an educational course in lieu of prosecution. The Restorative Justice program typically works through two providers including The Corrective Education Company and Turning Point Justice (TPJ), who also partners with the National Association for Shoplifting Prevention (NASP).

The Hastings Walmart will begin a new program this month that could cut HPD calls to the store by 40-60 percent, Schafer said.

"This is significant for HPD and will allow us to focus on other issues," Schafer said in an email.

The program is called the Crime Accountability Partnership. It is a collaboration between the non-profit NASP and TPJ. The goal is to reduce the time and costs associated with low-level retail theft offenses.

The Hastings area Walmart will begin using this program on Dec. 23.