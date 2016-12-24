Search
    Cub Scouts bring a bit of fun to Regina

    By Katrina Styx Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Cub Scouts each got to pick an ornament to give to a Regina resident.
    Cub Master David Krehbiel, left, gets ready to pin the Bobcat badge onto Tiger Scout William Devitt, as he's held upside down by Liam Devitt.
    Paul Watterson, Webelos II den leader, gets a little bit of revenge on Salvador Jimenez (Webelos II).
    Cub Master David Krehbiel addresses Tiger Scouts Michael Wenisch and Ayden Corneliusen. Jason Wenisch and Mischelle Corneliusen are also pictured.
    Garrett Watterson (Webelos II) admires his work after covering Cub Master David Krehbiel in a whipped cream pie.
    Cub Scouts got to treat their parents and troop leaders to a whipped cream pie in the face.
    Hastings Cub Scout Pack 444 sang Christmas carols to residents at Regina Senior Living on Thursday, Dec. 15.
    Tiger Scout Landon Anderson pies his mom, Cynthia Anderson.
    Cub Scouts made several Christmas tree ornaments that they passed out to residents at Regina Senior Living.

    On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Hastings Cub Scout Pack 444 presented a special treat to residents at Regina Senior Living.

    The boys gathered to sing Christmas carols just outside the chapel, accompanied by their parents, scout leaders and a guitar. Several of the residents tapped their toes and sang quietly along with well-known tunes like "Silent Night," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Here Comes Santa Claus" and more.

    But the classic Christmas music wasn't the only show the residents got to see. After the caroling, several of the scouts were awarded their Bobcat badge — in a most peculiar manner. The Bobcat badge is a requirement for all Cub Scouts; it must be earned before a boy can advance to rank of Tiger, Wolf, Bear, or Webelos. But rather than simply pinning the badges to the boys' uniforms, parents instead flipped their children upside down to have the badges added. The tradition is an old one and follows the guideline that the Bobcat badge is to be worn upside down until the Scout completes a good deed.

    After that, the boys got to have a little fun as a reward for their outstanding efforts during this year's popcorn fundraiser. Each year, the pack sells popcorn to raise money for Cub Scout activities. This year, 30 Cub Scouts sold more than $37,000 worth of popcorn. Pack 444 is typically one of the top selling packs in the Northern Star Council, which includes 25 counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

    Scouts who sold more than $1,200 worth of popcorn were rewarded with a chance to throw a pie in the face of the den leader or parent of their choice, and there were plenty of local Cub Scouts who earned the honor.

    After all that was over, Cub Scouts gave out Christmas ornaments they had made to Regina residents and helped them back to their rooms.

    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
