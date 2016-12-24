Cub Scouts bring a bit of fun to Regina

But the classic Christmas music wasn't the only show the residents got to see. After the caroling, several of the scouts were awarded their Bobcat badge — in a most peculiar manner. The Bobcat badge is a requirement for all Cub Scouts; it must be earned before a boy can advance to rank of Tiger, Wolf, Bear, or Webelos. But rather than simply pinning the badges to the boys' uniforms, parents instead flipped their children upside down to have the badges added. The tradition is an old one and follows the guideline that the Bobcat badge is to be worn upside down until the Scout completes a good deed.

After that, the boys got to have a little fun as a reward for their outstanding efforts during this year's popcorn fundraiser. Each year, the pack sells popcorn to raise money for Cub Scout activities. This year, 30 Cub Scouts sold more than $37,000 worth of popcorn. Pack 444 is typically one of the top selling packs in the Northern Star Council, which includes 25 counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Scouts who sold more than $1,200 worth of popcorn were rewarded with a chance to throw a pie in the face of the den leader or parent of their choice, and there were plenty of local Cub Scouts who earned the honor.

After all that was over, Cub Scouts gave out Christmas ornaments they had made to Regina residents and helped them back to their rooms.