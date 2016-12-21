Hastings LOOP bus adds new scheduled stop

A county community service saw that they could call and request a customized stop in an effort to connect Hastings community members to a community resource, said Courtney Whited, director of community services and transportation at DARTS. They recognized that the current scheduled Hastings LOOP housing stops are senior housing locations and wanted to make sure that Hastings residents can call a day in advance to request a customized stop at their home, if it is near one of the scheduled stops.

Anyone who knows of something similar to this partnership happening in Hastings that the Hastings LOOP may possibly connect riders to/from is asked to contact Whited at courtney.whited@darts1.org or 651-234-2279.