Tom Novak receives Outstanding Service Award

The following description was provided by the AMC.

Novak has worked 37 years with the county. He began his career in Dakota County working in the County Assessor's Office in the summer of 1967. Since then, he has served as treasurer, treasurer-auditor, interim county administrator and, in 1998, was selected to serve as director of the newly erected Public Services and Revenue Division in Dakota County.

In his new role, Novak assured responsibility over five departments: Assessing Services, Property Taxation & Records, Service & License Center, Public Library and Law Library.

During his many years of public service, Novak has become a valuable mentor to many elected and appointed officials and managers, both within and outside of Dakota County. He has contributed greatly to the success of Dakota County, as it has grown to become the state's third largest county over the past 37 years. He is an innovative leader, an effective manager and hard worker who is always willing to undertake and successfully complete any project that is given to him. Tom Novak has demonstrated substantial and consistent leadership within county government for over 37 years, developing many innovative improvements and programs along the way. The relationships he has developed with state legislators, county and local elected officials, county and city employees, and the public have truly been exceptional and have raised the visibility and effectiveness of county government statewide. His lengthy service to Dakota County has truly been exceptional.