Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Holiday Train brings the spirit of the season to downtown

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 8:00 a.m.
    1 / 9
    Two of the Holiday Jamboree volunteers pose for a photo and show off their holiday apparel.2 / 9
    Guests of the Holiday Jamboree took selfies with Buddy from the movie Elf.3 / 9
    Children rode in a holiday train with festive lights and all pulled by a tractor.4 / 9
    Hastings Family Service executive director Chris Koop speaks to the crowd before receiving a $4,500 donation from Canadian Pacific. Star Gazette photo by Chad Richardson5 / 9
    A choir perfomed a number of holiday music for the crowd to enjoy.6 / 9
    Children and families had the opportunity to write letters for soliders. They colored photos and wrote notes.7 / 9
    Santa Claus takes a moment between pictures to tell a family a story.8 / 9
    A cookie decoration station was set up inside Christ Family Church with different sprinkle options and lots of frosting.9 / 9

    A Holiday Train Jamboree event was held at Christ's Family Church in Hastings Dec. 8, just before the Holiday Train came through Hastings. Hosted to benefit Hastings Family Service, the jamboree had various activities to entertain the entire family before the Holiday Train's arrival.

    There were games for kids, pictures with Santa, bonfires, miniature golf and more. A cookie decorating station inside the church gave kids a chance to frost their own sugar cookies and decorate it with sprinkles. Another room gave guests a chance to color and write letters to soldiers.

    A choir was on hand to entertain guests with holiday music and a hot chocolate station gave people a chance to warm up before heading back outside for the Holiday Train.

    Following the jamboree, the Holiday Train arrived with performances by Colin James and Kelly Prescott. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stops in communities across Canada and the northern United States from Nov. 25 to Dec. 15. It aims to "raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food shelves," according to its website. Proceeds from the Holiday Train go toward Hastings Family Service. Canadian Pacific Railway, which runs the train each year, presented a $4,500 donation to Hastings Family Service at the event.

    Explore related topics:Newslocalhastings
    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
    Advertisement
    randomness