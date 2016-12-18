Holiday Train brings the spirit of the season to downtown

There were games for kids, pictures with Santa, bonfires, miniature golf and more. A cookie decorating station inside the church gave kids a chance to frost their own sugar cookies and decorate it with sprinkles. Another room gave guests a chance to color and write letters to soldiers.

A choir was on hand to entertain guests with holiday music and a hot chocolate station gave people a chance to warm up before heading back outside for the Holiday Train.

Following the jamboree, the Holiday Train arrived with performances by Colin James and Kelly Prescott. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stops in communities across Canada and the northern United States from Nov. 25 to Dec. 15. It aims to "raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food shelves," according to its website. Proceeds from the Holiday Train go toward Hastings Family Service. Canadian Pacific Railway, which runs the train each year, presented a $4,500 donation to Hastings Family Service at the event.