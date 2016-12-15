Pinecrest student wins Holiday Train coloring contest

The contest, which is open to elementary students in kindergarten through fourth grade, gives local students a chance to win a big basket full of prizes as part of Canadian Pacific Railway's annual Holiday Train event.

Leading up to the Holiday Train's arrival, Thursday, Dec. 8, Hastings Family Service distributed information about that and other fundraising events to families in the community through local elementary schools, explained Chereyle Wenzel, development and administrative assistant at HFS. On the back of the information page was a picture of a train that students could color and submit to the contest. Contest images were also made available to elementary students who stopped at the Holiday Jamboree at Christ's Family Church just before the train's arrival. There were about 100 entries in this year's contest.

Hastings Family Service collaborates with the YMCA and Hastings Community Education to select one coloring as its winner. On Monday morning, Dec. 12, HFS presented the prize basket to Schenach at Pinecrest Elementary School.

Schenach was excited to be the winner of the contest. She said it took her about an hour to color her picture, but she made sure to plan out the colors beforehand.

The coloring contest has been part of the Holiday Train's arrival for several years and is one way HFS encourages families to attend the event. CP Railway has run the Holiday Train since 1999, its purpose always being to support food shelves along its route. HFS has been a recipient of the Holiday Train donations since the event started, Wenzel said.