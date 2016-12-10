Santa Claus has arrived at a Park Ridge apartment

Dressen's Christmas tree is covered in Santa Claus ornaments. His apartment is filled with stuffed Santa Claus dolls and figurines. As an avid golfer, Dressen even has a shelf full of Santa Claus figurines who are golfing. Although he has purchased many of the decorations himself, he said many have been gifts from people who have liked his collection and wanted to help it grow.

He has a few Santa Claus figures that talk when squeezed, but it's best if visitors ask which ones they are first. Dressen said he should probably mark the Santa's that can talk; instead, he usually guesses "and I guess right most of the time," he said.

Dressen said he used to help decorate churches for the holiday season. Now he does it for the residents and kids at Park Ridge. Starting Dec. 8, Dressen said he will be opening his home to fellow residents and their grandchildren who want to see his decor.

Dressen said he typically has candy for the kids and they can explore the decorations. He said if any resident would like to visit and see the decorations inside his apartment "they are most welcome."