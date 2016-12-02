Prior to the Holiday Train's arrival and performance, Hastings Family Service will be hosting the Holiday Train Jamboree. Held at Christ's Family Church from 6:30 p.m. until the train's arrival, there will be games for kids, pictures with Santa, fun holiday drinks, bonfires, mini golf and more. The Boy Scouts will also be collecting non-perishable food items at the event. All proceeds from the jamboree go to Hastings Family Service as well.

The performers who will be performing are Colin James and Kelly Prescott. James is from Saskatchewan and has performed for over 25 years and released 18 albums. It is his first time performing on the Holiday Train and he said it will be a unique experience but also a great way to celebrate Christmas.

Prescott, on the other hand, is a Holiday Train veteran. She has been part of numerous tours on the train, has been featured on several Holiday Train CDs and performed with Sheryl Crow during its 15th anniversary show in Minneapolis in 2013.

This is the 18th year of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. Two trains are run coast-to-coast, putting on performances at each stop. One train operates throughout Canada while the other starts in Canada before making its way through the Northeast, Midwest and Great Plains. Other stops close to Hastings are in Cottage Grove and St. Paul the next day, Dec. 9.