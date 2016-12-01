Search
    Structure fire reported south of Hastings Thursday morning

    By Katrina Styx Today at 8:38 a.m.

    Hastings firefighters were called to a structure fire in Ravenna Township Thursday morning, Dec. 1.

    The first call came at 6:54 a.m. for what initially appeared to be a shed on fire, according to the Hastings Fire Department. The fire was at a residential address along Oxley Avenue, near Highway 316.

    As of 8:30 a.m., crews were finishing up at the scene. 

    More information will be posted as it becomes available.

