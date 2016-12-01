Structure fire reported south of Hastings Thursday morning
Hastings firefighters were called to a structure fire in Ravenna Township Thursday morning, Dec. 1.
The first call came at 6:54 a.m. for what initially appeared to be a shed on fire, according to the Hastings Fire Department. The fire was at a residential address along Oxley Avenue, near Highway 316.
As of 8:30 a.m., crews were finishing up at the scene.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
