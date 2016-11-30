"(The threat) was not on our property," Esterby said. "As a precaution, we took everybody into lockdown."

The school sent out a notification to parents stating that there was an individual in a nearby residence who was threatening to harm himself.

The lockdown began five to 10 minutes after 8 a.m. While most students had not yet arrived for the day, some students and teachers were in the building for before-school activities, Esterby said. About 15 minutes after the lockdown began, police called the school and notified them that the situation had been resolved and that the individual in question had been transported from the area. The lockdown ended at about 8:20 a.m. Esterby said that most students don't arrive until 8:30 a.m.

Esterby said that lockdown information was sent immediately to bus drivers, who were still picking up students at the time. The buses were rerouted to the middle school and were just about to unload there when the incident ended.

The school practices lockdowns five times a year, Esterby said. They are intended to keep students and staff at the school safe, and can be called for security incidents within the school or those occurring near school property, as this one was. During a lockdown, all school doors are locked, and students are not allowed to exit the building.