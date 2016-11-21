Holiday Hoopla medallion hunt begins; first clue released

The medallion hunt sends people throughout downtown Hastings in search of the Holiday Hoopla medallion. The finder will win $250 (half in cash and half in Downtown Bucks).

The medallion can be found on public property and does not require any digging or climbing. Whoever finds the medallion should bring it to Berens Jewelery.

Clues will be released at 9 a.m. daily on the Hastings Star Gazette website and will be broadcast on KDWA Radio, AM 1460/ FM 97.7.

The medallion hunt kicks off the annual Holiday Hoopla event, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 in downtown Hastings.