No tricks, just treats

Costumes, games and candy were what filled the Hastings High School commons last Friday night. The event was the Community Halloween Party, hosted by the city of Hastings, Hastings Community Education and the Hastings YMCA. (Star Gazette photos by Katrina Styx)1 / 8
Student volunteers helped run game stations, where children could win prizes.2 / 8
Keira Lindblom, 4, of Hastings, tosses a bean bag to knock over some cups3 / 8
One child dressed as the Flash gives his token a helpful push in a plinko style game.4 / 8
Bridgette Lynch, 2, of Hastings, dressed as Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.5 / 8
Christopher Maulucci, 6, of Hastings, enjoys a cookie of his own creation at the cookie decorating station.6 / 8
Ariana Llamas, 10, of Hastings, tries to catch a handful of bean bags after launching them into the air with her foot.7 / 8
Volunteers handed out candy bags at the entrance to anyone who needed one.8 / 8
Hastings youth break out their best costumes for annual Community Halloween party.
Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.