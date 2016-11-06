USDA tours HAFA farm for Cooperative Month

derful example of a group who leveraged improved access to capital, targeted technical assistance, and their own hard work to excel,” Rikkers said. HAFA’s 155-acre farm is located just south of the Twin Cities off of Highway 52. Hmong American farmers make up more than 50 percent of all the farmers in the metropolitan farmers markets.

“While the Twin Cities Hmong American community has made substantial strides, access to land, capital and technical assistance still too often remain out of reach,” Rikkers said. “HAFA, with the Latino Economic Development Center’s support is providing solutions to some of these challenges.” The LEDC provides planning and technical assis

tance to HAFA and a number of minority-owned small businesses and new and beginning farmers throughout rural Minnesota. The USDA provides grant money to the LEDC because of the work they do to provide opportunities to minority and underserved populations in Minnesota.