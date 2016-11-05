Donut pop-up shop to be at Gobble Gait
A new doughy treat will be popping up at this year’s Gobble Gait, and it’s made by some familiar faces. Bryce and Danielle Durow of Hastings will be bringing their pop-up donut shop to the Thanksgiving Day festivities. The pair has been making donuts on Thanksgiving for years, but it’s always been just for friends and family. When someone suggested they make them for Gobble Gait, they didn’t take it too seriously at first. But the more they casually joked about it, it evolved into actually taking the steps to do it. They came up with a name for the pop-up, which the couple credits to Danielle’s father. When they told the family they were making donuts for Gobble Gait, Danielle’s dad joked, “What are you going to call it, Durownut?” And the name stuck. With the pop-up name, they created a Facebook page to let people know
they would be at Gobble Gait. “It just kind of blew up overnight and we have people saying ‘will you come do a pop-up at our shop,’” Danielle said. However, Gobble Gait will be their first pop-up and they want to see how it goes before committing to anything else. Plus, they both still have full-time jobs. Bryce works in the hospitality industry and Danielle is a chef. So where did they get their love of donuts? Emily’s Bakery and Deli, they said. Growing up in Hastings, they are very familiar with Emily’s, and when Danielle went to culinary school in Chicago, they started scoping out the best donuts there too. “We each have our own favorite in Chicago,” Danielle said, “so we’d have to go to two places every morning.” Using inspiration from their own favorites, Bryce and Danielle said they will be offering four different kinds of donuts at Gobble
Gait. Flavors will include a pumpkin old-fashioned, apple cider raised, butter pecan and stuffed donut holes. In addition, they plan to have a gluten free option. They said they still need to experiment a little bit, but they will have one ready Thanksgiving morning. With it being the first time they will be selling their donuts at Gobble Gait and their first pop-up shop in general, they said they have varying expectations. Danielle wants people to like their donuts and hopes they will be able to sell some. Bryce had his own perspective. “We’re hoping to sell out by 10,” he said, “I’d like to get home and take a nap before lunch.” Durownuts will be at Gobble Gait from 7:3010:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Look for them in Oliver’s Grove Park in downtown Hastings. For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook. com/durownuts.