Donut pop-up shop to be at Gobble Gait

they would be at Gobble Gait. “It just kind of blew up overnight and we have people saying ‘will you come do a pop-up at our shop,’” Danielle said. However, Gobble Gait will be their first pop-up and they want to see how it goes before committing to anything else. Plus, they both still have full-time jobs. Bryce works in the hospitality industry and Danielle is a chef. So where did they get their love of donuts? Emily’s Bakery and Deli, they said. Growing up in Hastings, they are very familiar with Emily’s, and when Danielle went to culinary school in Chicago, they started scoping out the best donuts there too. “We each have our own favorite in Chicago,” Danielle said, “so we’d have to go to two places every morning.” Using inspiration from their own favorites, Bryce and Danielle said they will be offering four different kinds of donuts at Gobble

Gait. Flavors will include a pumpkin old-fashioned, apple cider raised, butter pecan and stuffed donut holes. In addition, they plan to have a gluten free option. They said they still need to experiment a little bit, but they will have one ready Thanksgiving morning. With it being the first time they will be selling their donuts at Gobble Gait and their first pop-up shop in general, they said they have varying expectations. Danielle wants people to like their donuts and hopes they will be able to sell some. Bryce had his own perspective. “We’re hoping to sell out by 10,” he said, “I’d like to get home and take a nap before lunch.” Durownuts will be at Gobble Gait from 7:3010:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Look for them in Oliver’s Grove Park in downtown Hastings. For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook. com/durownuts.