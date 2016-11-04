Officers give civilians hands-on experience with policing

“Our hope is that they not only get an understanding of what we do and why we do what we do in law enforcement, (but) how we approach it,” said Hastings Police Department Detective Matt Hedrick.

Ten people registered for the program this year. The class meets once a week for seven weeks, learning everything from evidence collection to touring the squad car.

Hedrick said the department would like to create a better understanding with the community. There is a lot of attention on law enforcement and a number of things can be misconstrued, Hedrick said. The hope is that the department will learn what questions the community has, engage with them and create a greater trust.

“We realize the job that we do in law enforcement is so dependent on having a good relationship with our community,” Hedrick said.

Brenda Bader is a Hastings resident attending the program to better inform herself and more fully understand the role she plays in ensuring the safety of all.

“When I was growing up, there was no question that the police were our friends here to help us,” she said. “Now it seems there are so many that question this. I want to be part of the education process by being a better informed communicator with my fellow citizens.”

Last week, academy participants had the opportunity to conduct a routine traffic stop in a controlled environment. Officers Ryan Kline and Nate Wood acted out a traffic stop with a step-by-step explanation. Then each one of the academy participants had the opportunity to conduct their own traffic stop.

Bader said she learned that the primary goal in a traffic stop is to change behavior. For example, if someone is speeding and gets stopped by police, the offender may get a ticket, which could ultimately get them to slow down on the road, creating a safer environment for everyone. Another major takeaway for Bader was the effects of distracted driving.

“Distracted driving, such as texting or checking social media, is currently at unprecedented levels,” Bader said, “and its impact is statistically parallel to drunk driving.”

The remaining sessions of the Citizen Academy program will include a weapons orientation, narcotics information, evidence collection and investigations.

The department will get feedback from this year’s class and continue to tweak it for the better. Hedrick said HPD is planning to continue offering Citizen Academy on a yearly basis.