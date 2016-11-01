Hastings grad wins trip to see ‘Hamilton’ in Chicago

Gergen responded to the question “If the two candidates running for President this November were Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson, whom would you vote for and why?”

Read Gergen’s response to the question prompt below:

“A democratic election is something incredibly powerful in today’s day and age, and it’s something we as a country have thankfully never lost touch with. Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton were some of the original leaders in support of this idea, and both would make excellent candidates for President of the United States. However, I would have to show my support for Jefferson over Hamilton, because I believe that he more fully exemplifies the support of the democratic process as I envision it.

“This election is far from a question of qualification, as both men held multiple positions that showed their ability to perform the duties of this job to the highest level. Jefferson was a congressman, minister to France, Secretary of State, and Vice President before he was originally elected president. Hamilton was the Secretary of Treasury. Both performed admirably at these positions, and nobody could doubt their qualification for the highest office in the land.

“However, what is arguably more important than their rank and resume is their views, what they believe in, and what they would actually do as President. On this issue, I’m split between the two. I support many policies on each side of the debate between Hamilton’s Federalists and Jefferson’s Democratic Republicans. I think Hamilton was correct to start expanding the national government’s power from open interpretation of the Constitution. I fully support his establishment of a national bank. I think Hamilton would be a phenomenal candidate in today’s election because of his superb economic knowledge. In today’s America, we need a strong central government when negotiating with other nations. And when negotiation isn’t possible, we need a strong military force to make sure that we secure and protect both the safety of the United States’ citizens and the interests of the United States. Along with a strong central government being needed for foreign policy, we also need it in our domestic policy as well, something Hamilton was able to pull from the Articles of Confederation. A strong central government that can enforce regulations on hot button issues such as abortion and legalizing marijuana is needed more than ever in today’s society.

“While Jefferson was against strengthening the central government as much as Hamilton would have, his policies on extending voter rights to others wins me over to his cause in the end. During his term in office, he advocated for extending voter rights to all white males, even those without land. Now, while this doesn’t seem like a huge deal in today’s far more progressive world, back in 1800 it was a really big step. Now, under pressure Jefferson did eventually agree to scale back his plans and only extend suffrage to those with land. He also advocated for land grants to the poor, so that they too could join in the vote and express their beliefs. During his time in office, Jefferson greatly expanded the voter turnout, not only because some states adopted his policy of land distribution to the poor, but also because he focused so much on Republicanism and that every man should have the power to vote.

“In today’s world, I think we are sorely in need of Jefferson’s enthusiasm about the democratic process. Frankly, I am appalled at the fact that as one of the first and largest democratic nations, we have one of the lowest voter turnouts across the globe. It’s an issue in today’s society that I think Jefferson could help to improve. He promoted education, and I think this is something we need more support of so that our youth will grow up thinking about political issues, forming opinions, and most importantly, doing something with those opinions and turning up at the voter’s booth.

“While voter rights have been much extended since Jefferson’s time, I think he would still motivate people to get out to register as voters and help cut back on the regulations in place today that prevent people from voting. Jefferson would reinvigorate the electoral process and bring back the meaning in it, the power in it, that people were so excited about in 1776. Jefferson would help to show America the worth of the democratic process, how it was not something to be glanced over and scoffed at. He would help to reinstate trust in the presidency and in the effect that each individual voter can make. He’d help to make the term “voter apathy” a thing of the past and show the world that America is not only one of the first democratic nations, but one who still appreciates the worth of democracy on the whole, therefore he has earned my vote and would help to once again make me one of many who turned up to vote.”