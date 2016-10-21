“It was a fun inaugural year,” said Recreation Programming Specialist Paige Marschall Bigler.

Bigler was hired earlier this year to organize and guide the first year of events. She attended each one, talked with those attending, talked with those performing or leading each event and recorded attendance for each program. There were a total of 39 events scheduled by the city, and only two of them had to be canceled.

Over the course of the summer schedule (May 26 through Sept. 29), Marschall Bigler recorded a grand total of more than 3,600 people at pavilion events. Plus, she said, she sees people using the new park space just about every time she goes to the park, even when there aren’t any formal events happening.

“It was being well used, I think,” she said.

The most popular event of the summer was the recent Music in the Park concert featuring Chris Hawkey. That concert, held Sept. 20, attracted more than 600 people. The second best attended event was the very first one. The grand re-opening event, held May 26, had more than 500 in attendance.

Music in the Park and Movies in the Park proved to be the most popular events, Marschall Bigler said. The smallest crowd for a movie was 52, and that was during light rain. Every other movie brought more than 100 people to the riverfront. Music events ranged in attendance from 40 to more than 600 people per event.

On the lower end of things, Art in the Park programs seemed to attract fewer people. However, Marschall Bigler said that those numbers may have been impacted by waves of high heat and rainy weather.

In fact, when it came to challenges in general in programming the pavilion, the biggest obstacle was one that was completely out of the city’s control.

“The weather was the biggest challenge of the season,” Marschall Bigler said.

She added that, in the 11 years she has worked in parks and recreation programming, she has never seen so much rain interfere with events.

City-sponsored events weren’t the only things occupying the pavilion this summer. It also hosted 17 private rental events, including five weddings, three church services, Rivertown Days and a pair of privately sponsored community concerts.

Following a presentation at the Oct. 17 city council meeting, council members had nothing but good to say about the pavilion’s first season.

“I heard great things from everybody I talked to while I was down there,” said Councilmember Tony Nelson.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better first year,” Mayor Paul Hicks added.

Ideas for 2017

Throughout the season, Marschall Bigler has taken comments before, during and after events to get a sense of what people like and don’t like and what they’d like to see in the future. She said she received lots of suggestions for more movie nights and more specialized movie events, like kids’ movies, teen nights or date nights. Marschall Bigler said for next year she’d like to plan movies more intentionally and provide more of those options for moviegoers.

She’s also considering adding more opportunities to postpone events in case of poor weather. This year, all events were held rain or shine. But postponing could help make an event more worthwhile to a presenter, as it would allow for better attendance.

Councilmember Joe Balsanek on Monday night suggested that planning for future programming could also consider the plaza space under the Highway 61 bridge, as that area is often underused, he said.

Looking forward

Last year, the city dedicated $15,000 to fund a summer full of public programs at the new pavilion. At that time, the council noted that additional years of funding were not guaranteed. With this season’s activities now complete, the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to see funding continue.

Marschall Bigler said that the department has requested the same amount of funding for pavilion programming in 2017, but they won’t get final approval until the beginning of January, after the final city budget is approved by the city council. The council approved a preliminary budget last month that does include those funds, although changes could still be made before final budget approval.

Marschall Bigler said that future programming is reliant upon funding, either from city funds or from sponsors. This year, Ardent Mills sponsored Movies in the Park and was the only event sponsor for the season.

“We would love to do additional partnerships for 2017,” Marschall Bigler said.

Besides helping develop summer programs, sponsorship could be the key to planning a winter program. Marschall Bigler said she would love to work with a sponsor to create a family or community focused winter event utilizing the ice rink in Levee Park.

For now, Marschall Bigler is still working on evaluating all the programs. She said she expects to finish that process around the end of November. She has not yet started developing an event calendar for next year.

Anyone who would like to provide comments or suggestions may do so by contacting her directly.

“I’m always open to calls and emails,” she said.

She may be contacted at pmarschall@hastingsmn.gov or 651-480-6182.