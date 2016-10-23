HPAAC Arts Gala set for Nov. 4
The Hastings Prescott Area Arts Council fifth annual gala will be from 6-9 p.m., Nov. 4, at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Hall on the corner of 15th Street and General Sieben Drive. The fundraiser is done to promote artists and art in the Hastings and Prescott communities. The theme for this year’s gala is “Water Colors our Community.”
Art from the artists at the Hastings Plein Air will be for sale. Artists spent the day of Oct. 1 painting scenes from the communities of Hastings and Prescott. The paintings are currently on display at the Evansen Art Studio in Hastings.
There will be both a live auction and silent auction, music and entertainment, and cocktails and appetizers will be provided by Vista Rio. This year’s Arts Heroes will be honored at the event including Heidi Langenfeld and Collette and Karl Sakschek.
Ticket prices and auctions will help provide scholarships in music, visual arts, dance, writing and performing arts. Tickets are $75 ($50 is tax deductible) and can be purchased at Orange Dragon Art Gallery in Prescott, YMCA in Hastings and Break Away Arts in Hastings. For more information contact HPAAC@gmail.com or call Dick Graham at 651-437-8678.