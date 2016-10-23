HPAAC Arts Gala set for Nov. 4

Art from the artists at the Hastings Plein Air will be for sale. Artists spent the day of Oct. 1 painting scenes from the communities of Hastings and Prescott. The paintings are currently on display at the Evansen Art Studio in Hastings.

There will be both a live auction and silent auction, music and entertainment, and cocktails and appetizers will be provided by Vista Rio. This year’s Arts Heroes will be honored at the event including Heidi Langenfeld and Collette and Karl Sakschek.

Ticket prices and auctions will help provide scholarships in music, visual arts, dance, writing and performing arts. Tickets are $75 ($50 is tax deductible) and can be purchased at Orange Dragon Art Gallery in Prescott, YMCA in Hastings and Break Away Arts in Hastings. For more information contact HPAAC@gmail.com or call Dick Graham at 651-437-8678.