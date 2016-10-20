While the city did have to add an additional project for next year, which staff are calling phase 3.1, that work will be off the main streets. This year, there are just a handful of things that need to be finished.

Public Works Director Nick Egger said that construction this year has “gone pretty well,” with only a few specialized pieces lagging behind schedule.

Phase three work included the new bumpouts at the downtown intersections, creating a space for pedestrian refuge and shorter crosswalks and upgrades to street and sidewalk aesthetics, including new planters and lights, fresh concrete, concrete joint repairs and new trees in the boulevard.

A complete makeover of Oliver’s Grove Park included new concrete, new trees to replace the previous Ash trees (which were put at risk due to the arrival of Emerald Ash Borer here), a new trellis/shade structure and a special water feature. Egger said that the water feature will be active for just a short time this fall before it will be shut down for the winter.

“We’ll have just enough time to test it out,” he said.

In the spring, it will be ready for regular use. It will be activated by a sensor in the ground, he explained, which will cause the water to run for a few minutes before automatically turning off. It will not be available for use overnight.

Leftover work

Crews now are working on finishing up the last details of phase three. One of the major pieces still in progress is the light installation.

“I know it’s been a concern for folks as the days are getting shorter,” Egger said.

The lighting project involved removing old poles, refurbishing them and replacing the fixture at the top before reinstalling them on the streets. Because of the need to keep some lights on at various points in the overall project, Egger said the logistics have pushed the completion of those light installations a little later. He said they should be finished within the next week or so.

This week, the metal archways for the grand entrances to Levee Park are being installed. The columns have had decorative masonry added, with only minor finishing touches required once the arches are installed.

“It’s almost appropriate that these grand entrances go up at the end of the project,” Egger said.

There are a few finishing touches to put on Oliver’s Grove Park, he added, including some masonry, a small archway entry to the park and minor pieces for the water feature.

Next year

Over the rest of the fall and winter, the city will be planning the details of phase 3.1, which will focus on the alley running between Second Street buildings and the Hastings RiverWalk. Egger said the city had originally hoped to include the work in this year’s construction project, but due to the complexity of the project decided to push it into 2017.

There are a few major components to that project, Egger explained. One is burying the utility lines and getting rid of utility poles in the alley. That process, he said, is expected to be the most complicated part of the entire Riverfront Renaissance project, since it involves multiple agencies. Undergrounding of those utilities will affect about a dozen buildings, he said, running from the Highway 61 bridge to the American Legion building to the State Farm building.

The second piece of phase 3.1 is screening the south side of the electrical substation, as well as adding elements like plantings and curbing to “make that corridor more welcoming,” Egger said.

The city has also worked out an arrangement with the American Legion to redo the parking between the alley and the American Legion. Egger said that the city will get room there to build a trash enclosure and house electrical facilities. In exchange, the city will also take over maintenance of the lot. Once finished, the lot, which has only a handful of spaces, would become a public parking lot, Egger said.

Finally, the alley will be resurfaced.

Egger said that he’s hoping construction can begin in early spring, although he doesn’t have a specific date yet.

“Hopefully it’s one of the first things to go out (to bid),” he said.

Once started, construction would likely last a couple months.

The exact cost of phase 3.1 won’t be known until the bidding process happens, but Egger is estimating a total of about $600,000.

More than $7 million for downtown

All told, the entire Riverfront Renaissance, including all phases, is looking to reach a total somewhere in the mid to high $7 million, Egger said. Not all of that, however, has come from city pockets.

Hastings earned two Dakota County Community Development Association grants, totaling $500,000. The Hastings Area Rotary Club also contributed half a million between its own donation for the pavilion and some collaborative grants, bringing the total of outside funding to over $1 million.

Work on Second Street and parts of Ramsey and Tyler was funded partially through MnDOT state aid funds, as those streets are part of the state aid system.