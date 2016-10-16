New route planned for Gobble Gait

The new route will have runners traveling west out of downtown Hastings and head under the bridge. They’ll turn left on Eddy Street and then up Fourth Street out to Pleasant Drive. They’ll turn right on Pleasant and enjoy a water stop at the YMCA. From there, they’ll cross over County Road 42, hook up with the walking trail and take that down to the Mississippi River and Lake Rebecca dyke.

Runners will take the trail all the way to Tyler Street in downtown Hastings and will turn right on Tyler. They’ll then turn right on Second and will race to the finish. This new route ensures runners won’t have to cross the railroad tracks.

The 2K has a new route, too. It will not cross the railroad tracks, either.

“There have been so many challenges with the trains,” said organizer Mary Fasbender. “It’s really scary. People were wanting to go beat the train last year. We don’t want that liability. We’ve been lucky so far. We just don’t want anything to happen.”

This is the first big change to the route in the event’s 18-year history.

“We made the first million dollars with that old route, and now we’ll make the next million with this route,” Fasbender said.

This year’s Gobble Gait is Nov. 24.

Early-bird registration is now underway. It lasts through Oct. 31 and is $30 for the 8K and $10 for the 2K.

Registration can be done online at www.gobblegait.com.