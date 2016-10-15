Paws in the Park debuts at Rivertown Dog Park

Paige Marschall Bigler, the recreation program specialist at the City of Hastings, said the event was planned as a way to encourage residents and visitors of Hastings to use the dog park space.

Local pet-friendly organizations came out to the event including Animal Ark, Hastings Vet Clinic, Rio Grooming School and Salon, Northern Stars K9 Resort and Spa, and Fluegels Lawn Garden and Pet Supply.

Marschall Bigler said she counted 71 attendees in the first 20 minutes of the event but may have missed a few individuals as the evening went on.

“We look forward to planning Paws in the Park as an annual event the first week in October,” she said. “We hope to partner with local pet-friendly entities to make events like this happen.”