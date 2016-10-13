Spirit Halloween store now open in Hastings

Spirit Halloween, owned by Spencer’s, operates temporary stores that sell pretty much anything one could want for their Halloween festivities. The store is open this year right next to the Hometown Ace Hardware, in the vacant space formerly occupied by Goodwill.

In previous years, the store had set up shop in Cottage Grove, explained assistant store manager Kali Reinhardt. But this year, corporate leaders decided to see how well it could do in Hastings.

“So they gave us the awesome opportunity to do this,” Reinhardt said.

So far, business has been growing.

“We’ve been doing good and I’m really proud of it,” she said.

The customers have all been excited and friendly, too.

“It’s cool to know this town really cares that we get to have this,” Reinhardt said.

The store offers the most popular costumes for adults and children, including Suicide Squad, Pokemon, American Horror Story and anime themed costumes, just to name a few. The animatronics are a hit with the kids, Reinhardt said. Decor items range in size from large outdoor displays to small indoor pieces. There are special effects like a variety of fake blood, liquid latex, props and prosthetics, smoke, wigs and makeup and more.

And, at the Hastings store, Reinhardt said she’ll be handing out candy to kids who are trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Spirit Halloween isn’t just about frights. The store is also working to bring the fun of Halloween to children in hospitals. The program, called Spirit of Children, invites shoppers to purchase special items or make a donation. All proceeds from those purchases or donations go to a local children’s hospital’s Child Life department, where funds are used to purchase medical equipment, rehabilitative programs, playrooms for disabled children and more. For the Hastings store, donations go to Shriners Hospitals for Children. The stores select a team of Spirit Halloween employees to then go to the hospital to throw a Halloween celebration for the children being treated there, “to let them experience Halloween,” Reinhardt said.

The Hastings store is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 651-341-7324.

Store information is also available online at www.spirit halloween.com.