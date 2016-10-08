Temporary signs and traffic barrels will be placed in Dakota County next week to remind drivers about the dangers of illegally passing on the shoulder of roads.

The signs and barrels will go up on County Road 47 at Maple Street the week of Oct. 10, according to a city press release. They will remain up for about a week.

Police in the city of Hastings are also increasing enforcement to emphasize to motorists that passing on the shoulder is not legal or safe. Passing on the shoulder is dangerous for pedestrians and traffic turning onto side roads. Dakota County and the city of Hastings are working together to increase awareness and public safety.