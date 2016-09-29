Hastings construction projects set to begin this year

Earlier this month, the Hastings City Council approved the site plan for Allina’s new clinic building, located just north of Highway 55 and west of Walmart. Hinzman said the project is moving along, and construction could begin in mid-October.

Artspace, which will build a new building in downtown Hastings, is scheduled to close on the property Oct. 5, Hinzman said, and construction could begin shortly after. Artspace Hastings Lofts will feature several live-work units for artists at the corner of Second and Tyler streets.

Great Rivers Landing, the former Hudson Manufacturing building, is slowly but surely advancing toward construction. Hinzman said that the city still has two environmental remediation projects to finish, and approvals for those projects are expected in early October. Hinzman said that the necessary installations should be complete in November. Once complete, Confluence Development will be able to secure final approvals from the National Park Service and the Minnesota Historic Preservation Office. Hinzman said that the city hopes to be able to transfer the property to Confluence Development by the end of the year.