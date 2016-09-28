September is Drive the Great River Road Month

The Great River Road is a National Scenic Byway that passes straight through the middle of Hastings. Star Gazette photo by Katrina Styx

There’s a national celebration going on. Each year, the Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) celebrates the nation’s oldest and longest National Scenic Byway, which happens to pass right through the middle of Hastings.

The National Scenic Byway is the Great River Road, which runs along the Mississippi River from its source all the way to the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana. The MRPC is celebrating all month long, with Drive the Great River Road Month, which is September.

To help encourage people to get on the road and explore, the MRPC is also holding a month-long $500 giveaway. The Drive the Great River Road Month Sweepstakes runs through Sept. 30 and will award one grand-prize winner with $500 to spend on their next Great River Road trip. To enter, fans can visit the Great River Road’s website, http://experience mississippiriver.com, or find them on Facebook.

Travelers can spend a day or a month exploring the one oldest, longest and most unique scenic byways in North America. The changing season makes for an especially vibrant drive, as autumn colors take over the landscape.

The Great River Road approaches Hastings on Highway 52 and Highway 55, then turns northeast onto County Road 42 on its way to Highway 61 in downtown Hastings. The road follows Highway 61 straight through the middle of Hastings, then continues south on Highway 316 and returns to Highway 61 to Red Wing and beyond.

The MRPC’s online travel planner lists a number of Hastings area attractions for those traveling the Great River Road, including the LeDuc Historic Estate, historic downtown Hastings, Levee and Jaycee parks, Vermillion Falls and Mississippi River Lock and Dam #2. The region is also listed as a prominent birding and eagle watching area.

Motorists driving the Great River Road can identify routes by road signs marked with a green pilot’s wheel logo. The “National Route” signs direct motorists to the officially designated Federal Highway Administration route, while “State Alternate Route” signs take people a bit off the beaten path along the river to places of interest.

Information and route planning help is also available online at www.mnmississippi river.com or http://experience mississippiriver.com.

The MRPC has some free resources available to travelers who are planning a journey. The MRPC recently updated its 10-state Great River Road map, which shows the path of the Great River Road through all 10 states and highlights the interpretive centers along the way.

Travelers can also use the Drive the Great River Road app, available for Apple and Android devices, to plot their route along the Great River Road and find scenic overlooks, agritourism attractions, interpretive centers and more.