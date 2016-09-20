Washington County 4-H members exhibited at MN State Fair

Washington County 4-H members who exhibited at the Minnesota State Fair brought home some awards. More than 50 4-H members exhibited livestock projects and more than 60 members exhibited general projects at the State Fair.

The following are the competition results from the MN State Fair for 4-H members in Washington County:

Beef

Megan Friemann received a blue ribbon in the Hereford, Registered Junior Yearling category.

Kelton Rozeboom received a purple ribbon in the Steer Calf category.

Owen Rozeboom received reserve champion in the Market Beef category and second reserve champion in the Steer- Shorthorn, Registered category.

Laura Church received a purple ribbon in the Steer- Maine Anjou, Registered category.

Dairy

Danny Brown received reserve champion in the Dairy category and a purple ribbon in the Red and White Junior Yearling category.

Jordan Vos received a blue ribbon in the Red and White 2-Year-Old category.

Alex Westland received a blue ribbon in the Red and White Junior Yearling category.

Jacob Brown received a purple ribbon in the Holstein, Registered- Winter Senior Yearling category.

Ducks

Hannah Peterson received a purple ribbon and was the Champion Breeding Ducks, Senior Showmanship Winner.

MN Meats

Alex Westland, Danny Brown, Jacob Brown, Kelton Rozeboom, Owen Rozeboom, Megan Friemann, and Matthew Friemann received yellow ribbons.

Sheep

Emily Fuchs received the Market Lamb Showmanship Call Back award in the Market Lamb category and received a blue ribbon and Market Lamb Showmanship Call Back award in the Market Lamb-White Face category.

Ashley Groskopf, Ellie Groskopf and Alyssa Groskopf received blue ribbons in the Market Lamb-Black Face category.

Megan Olson received a red ribbon in the Market Lamb-Black Face category.

Swine

Julia Bowman received a blue ribbon in the Market Barrow-Crossbred Class 12 category.

Madeline Groskopf received a white ribbon in the Market Barrow-Crossbred Class 16 category.

Cody Wagner received a purple ribbon in the Market barrow-Crossbred Class 16 category.

Caitlyn Wagner received a blue ribbon in the Market Gilt-Class 2 category.

Other

Simon Hedin received a blue ribbon in the Food Preservation-Grades 6-8 category.

Sydney Cater received a blue ribbon in the Home Environment-Grades 9+ category.

Johnathan Moes received a purple ribbon in the Performing Arts-Grades 9+ category.

Linnea Ester Hedin received a blue ribbon in the Performing Arts-Grades 6-8 category.

Gillian Haveman received a blue ribbon in the Self Determined-Grades 6-8 category.