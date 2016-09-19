Police blocked streets in some areas of downtown Farmington on Monday, Sept. 19. At around 9:35 a.m., the Farmington Police posted that the incident had been cleared.

Five Farmington schools were placed on modified lockdown for about 20 minutes while police were searching for an active shooter around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

The school district reported that the lockdown at Farmington Elementary, Boeckman Middle, Dodge Middle, Riverview Elementary, and Farmington Elementary schools was done in response to a request from the Farmington Police Department. A modified lockdown is a safety precaution during which all doors are locked and no one is allowed in or out of the school building. All students and staff remained safe and secure during the lockdown, district officials said.

No officers with the Farmington Police Department were available for comment, but one officer on scene advised citizens to stay inside and away from the area.

At around 9:35 a.m., the Farmington Police Department posted the following message on Facebook: “The police incident in downtown Farmington has been cleared. Some of the schools were put on lockdown as a precaution. There was never any direct threat to the schools.”

Lakeville police were assisting with the search. Anchor Bank was on lockdown as well.

