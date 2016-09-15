Search
    Medical examiner results confirm two Aug. 15 deaths were murder-suicide

    By Katrina Styx Today at 4:06 p.m.

    The Hennepin County Medical Examiner today confirmed that the deaths of two Hastings residents on Aug. 15 were the result of a murder-suicide. 

    According to the press release, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, Hastings police and EMS responded to a medical call along Three Rivers Drive after a relative found Danielle Aimee Denney, 29, and Justin DJ Anderson, 34, unresponsive inside the residence.  The BCA Crime Lab and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and assisted Hastings police in this investigation. 

    It was determined that Denney was the victim of homicide by gunshot wound to the head. The offender, Anderson, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
