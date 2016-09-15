The Hennepin County Medical Examiner today confirmed that the deaths of two Hastings residents on Aug. 15 were the result of a murder-suicide.

According to the press release, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, Hastings police and EMS responded to a medical call along Three Rivers Drive after a relative found Danielle Aimee Denney, 29, and Justin DJ Anderson, 34, unresponsive inside the residence. The BCA Crime Lab and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and assisted Hastings police in this investigation.

It was determined that Denney was the victim of homicide by gunshot wound to the head. The offender, Anderson, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.