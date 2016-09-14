Book sale planned for Sept. 16-18

The Friends of the Pleasant Hill Library will be holding their fall book sale next weekend, Sept. 16-18.

The sale is the organization’s primary fundraiser, which allows them to provide various new items and services at the library, including microfiche, furniture, and the new carpeting in the children’s area, just to name a few.

“We have provided that because of the funding that we make at this sale,” said Shirley Tammen, one of the board members of the Friends of the Pleasant Hill Library.

The book sale is a way for library users to get rid of their old books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and games while helping provide a little extra funding for the library.

For this sale, Tammen said, book collection started in the spring. Friends volunteers take donations into the library’s back room and sort them as best they can into fiction and nonfiction. The donations build up over the months, and for the sale, they get put out onto tables in the library’s meeting room.

“We have some juveniles from the juvenile center who come in and carry those boxes into the community room,” Tammen said.

In exchange for their help with the heavy lifting, the Friends provide the youth some sort of treat afterwards.

There are anywhere from 500 to 1,000 books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and games available at the sale. The tables and the floor underneath them are full, Tammen said, as are the chairs set up along the edges of the room.

Volunteers work during the sale to keep the tables full and help buyers find the items they’re looking for. Everything is organized according to genre; there are cookbooks, history, travel, medical self help, fiction, children’s books and more. Puzzles, CDs and DVDs are always popular, she said.

Perhaps the best part about the sale is the prices. The Friends charge $2 per adult hardcover book and $1 for fiction. Children’s books are all $.50, puzzles are $1 and magazines are just $.10.

On Sunday, the last day of the sale, the Friends will sell by the bagfull, with books going for just $3 per bag.

“Nobody’s going broke buying our books, that’s for sure,” Tammen said.

By the end of the event, there could be as few as four bags left, although Tammen said it’s hard to predict exactly how it will go.

The sale will run Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, the bag sale will run from 1-3 p.m.

The library is located at 1490 South Frontage Road in Hastings.