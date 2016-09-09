Local animal shelter adds professional training program

A dog training seminar is planned for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Animal Ark in Hastings.

The Animal Ark animal shelter in Hastings has a simple mission: to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome lost and homeless companion animals. Over the past few months, the shelter has put a stronger emphasis on the “rehabilitate” in that mission by bringing in a professional dog trainer to work with the dogs and staff to make sure the dogs that live at the shelter are properly prepared to go to a new home.

As a no-kill shelter, Animal Ark sometimes cares for dogs for an extended period of time – years, even – if no one is willing to adopt them.

“Because we are a no-kill shelter, we need to work with these animals,” said Lauren Erickson, volunteer and events coordinator at Animal Ark.

To help with that, the shelter has started working with Max Bitterman, who has been working with dogs for 10 years, seven of those as a professional trainer. His involvement with Animal Ark began when a donor provided funds for training sessions. Those funds came with a referral to Bitterman. Bitterman said he was first contacted by Animal Ark’s executive director, Steve Bell.

Bitterman has been working with the shelter dogs, staff and volunteers since May. The dogs there are in a unique situation; dogs that end up in shelters sometimes come from hoarders or puppy mills, he said, or come from homes where their owners didn’t know how to manage their behavior.

“Dogs who somehow failed as domestic dogs end up (in shelters),” he said.

While many shelters provide good care for the dogs they take in and treat them nicely, that’s not enough to prepare the dogs for life inside someone’s home.

“They likely aren’t prepared to succeed as domestic dogs,” Bitterman said.

Often, he added, people who come to a shelter to adopt a dog make their decision to adopt feeling sorry for the animals, without understanding how to manage the behavior that caused the dog to be surrendered in the first place.

“So dogs end up getting euthanized and getting re-surrendered,” Bitterman said.

That’s why, in his perspective, the dogs don’t need obedience training. Most dogs know “sit,” “come” and “stay,” Bitterman said. But knowing commands doesn’t matter much if the dog is aggressive or fearful.

“It’s not the training that most dogs are missing, it’s that no one is relating to them in a meaningful way,” he said.

His approach is less about training and more about relationship building and rehabilitation. He’s also focused on teaching the people involved with the dogs.

“The only thing that matters is helping the people working with them,” Bitterman said.

His primary conversation with the shelter’s dog handlers is about energy, he explained. Instead of coming to the dogs feeling sorry for them, handlers need to come in excited for them. After that, he’s been teaching them how to interact with the dogs and to recognize the various pack roles each dog has.

Erickson said she has come to understand that behavior problems aren’t the animal’s fault; rather, it’s the humans who need to know how to act around the animal.

Bitterman said his goal is to turn the dogs at Animal Ark into a team of family members that can properly interact with each other and the humans around them. When they are able to behave as a family at the shelter, they will be better prepared to behave within a family of people when they’re adopted.

Bitterman is also helping to ensure that potential new dog owners are better prepared to bring a new dog home. Erickson said that Bitterman meets with potential dog owners before the adoption for a session with the dog they hope to adopt.

The results have been tangible. Erickson said that, within two months of Bitterman starting his work at the shelter, Animal Ark was able to successfully find homes for two of the dogs that had previously been difficult to rehome. They were also able to get all the dogs at the shelter out for a group dog walk – something that was previously not possible due to behavior concerns.

“It’s been such an eye-opening experience for everyone,” Erickson said.

Bitterman said he’s not aware of any other rescue organizations that work with dogs the way he is at Animal Ark.

“I don’t have a precedent for this,” he said. “I’m just excited to be able to share this in a place that needs it the most.”

Eventually, he said, he’d like to see Animal Ark become an international, educational destination for other shelters hoping to achieve the same results and create a healthy no-kill shelter. What Animal Ark is doing, he said, can serve as an example.

“If people have a projection and intention, they can create great outcomes consistently,” Bitterman said.

Bitterman will be providing a training seminar on Sept. 10 during Animal Ark Day between 11:30 a.m. and 1 :30 p.m.