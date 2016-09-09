Annual booya comes to Hastings this weekend

A fall tradition returns to Hastings this weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Hastings Fire Department Relief Association will sell massive amounts of booya to the community.

The event is the Relief Association’s only fundraiser, said Chris Paulson, firefighter/paramedic and chairman of the booya committee. The association raises money to provide food for victims of fires as well as contribute to local charitable organizations, including Hastings Family Service. They also provide two scholarships to Hastings High School students every year.

On Sunday, booya sales will start at 11 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3075 Vermillion St.

The association is making about 1,200 gallons of booya, including their regular recipe and a cajun style.

Also at the event, people will be able to purchase hot dogs, brats, chips and such inside the hall. There will be a cash bar available as well, and a bake sale.

While booya gets scooped and sold outside, inside will be other fundraiser events, including pull tabs, a wheel of fortune game, door prizes and activities for kids.

“The whole family can come have a good time,” Paulson said.

Booya is sold for $4 per bowl. One scoop is equal to three bowls.

People need to bring their own containers. Paulson said that no glass containers will be allowed at the event.