DARTS unveils new Hastings LOOP bus

Representatives of the community and partner organizations gathered for a ribbon cutting in front of the new Hastings bus. Star Gazette photo by Katrina Styx

Last week, on Aug. 26, DARTS officially unveiled Hastings’ new transportation option. The Hastings LOOP is a weekly bus service that provides Dial-A-Ride transportation along with scheduled stops around the city.

The bus will run every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Service begins Tuesday, Sept. 6. Riders will pay $5 to ride for the day, and the route includes flexibility for riders to request a stop nearby scheduled stops.

On Friday, DARTS and community partners showcased the buses to the public outside Tilden Community Center. The buses were open for the public to see inside and out. Buses are wheelchair accessible. Councilmember and Acting Mayor Danna Elling Schultz and Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik both said a few words before a ribbon cutting in front of the bus.

DARTS is a community-based nonprofit in Dakota County that connects people to services and partnerships to improve their quality of life, help them age well and enable them to engage in their community. For more information, including The Hastings LOOP bus schedule, please visit www.dartsconnects.org.