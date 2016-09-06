Most popular dog breeds and names in Hastings

“A dog is a man’s best friend” is a common saying among dog lovers. In the city of Hastings, there are 425 licensed dogs, so what are the most common breeds Hastings residents have chosen to be their loyal companions?

Among the list of licensed dogs, the most popular breed is a Labrador. Labs won by a landslide as the most popular breed with a total of 76 (18 percent), including black labs, yellow labs and Labrador mixes. The runner-up was the boxer with 16 (4 percent) on the list. The boxer was followed by a tie for third between chihuahuas and German shepherds with eleven (3 percent) on each list. Golden retrievers, pit bulls and huskies followed close behind.

That’s pretty close to the statewide results. According to the American Kennel Club, Minnesota’s most popular breed is also the Labrador. Statewide, the golden retriever and German shepherd fell into second and third most popular.

The Star Gazette also crunched the numbers of the most popular dog names in the city. The name topping the list was “Charlie,” a name used for both male and female pups. In second place there was a tie between “Bailey” and “Molly.” Although the name “Bailey” was used predominantly for male dogs, it too, was a unisex name. “Buddy” followed close behind. “Max” and “Sam” were next, with variations of the name including “Maximus,” “Maxx,” “Sammy” and “Sammie.”

More unique names on the list included the likes of “Boom Chow,” “Lunch Box,” “Queenie,” “Atlas,” “Weezer” and “Jaegar.” There was also a few dogs named after gods including “Zeus,” “Hercules” and “Thor.”

All the above information came from a spreadsheet containing a list of licensed dogs within the city provided by City Hall. According to the City of Hastings Ordinance 91.20, “it is unlawful for any owner or other possessor of a dog, when the dog reaches the age of 6 months to fail to obtain a City license.”

Dog licenses protect communities by verifying that all dogs are properly vaccinated, getting critical health information to dog bite victims, limiting the number of days animals are impounded and providing funding for animal control services.