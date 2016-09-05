Hastings Methodist church gets new name

Hastings United Methodist Church has changed its name to Resurrection United Methodist Church of Hastings. New signage is expected to be installed soon. (Star Gazette photo by Katrina Styx)

Hastings United Methodist Church has changed its name. The church, located at 615 W. 15th St., has been part of the Hastings community for more than 150 years. Now, the church will be officially known as Resurrection United Methodist Church of Hastings.

“It’s kind of time, after 150 years, that we went back and revisited that,” said Rev. Chris Kneen, the church’s pastor.

There’s more driving the change than that, however. Kneen said that, about three years ago, the church started a program called Healthy Church Initiative (HCI). According to the program’s website, HCI provides resources and strategies to churches to help them reach new people.

Kneen explained that the process started with a “spiritual inventory.” HCI sends in secret worshipers who are unchurched to visit the church. Those secret worshipers fill out a long questionnaire, and their responses are used to formulate an extensive report. HCI makes five recommendations, and each congregation has to vote on whether or not to make the recommended changes. Kneen said that the choice is all-or-none.

“You can’t cherry pick the list,” he said.

In June, the congregation in Hastings decided to make the changes. Now, they’re working through that process, with the help of a coach provided through HCI.

The name

While the name Hastings United Methodist Church was clear, the congregation came to realize that it was lacking.

“Our name didn’t really have a promise or didn’t really communicate much,” Kneen said.

As part of the HCI process, the Hastings church has an association with the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Kansas City. That served as a point of inspiration, as did the HCI process itself. Not only does the church try to offer people new life and new meaning, but it is also undergoing a sort of resurrection of its own, Kneen explained.

“We thought that Resurrection was an appropriate name,” he said.

It’s a name that also conveys a promise to people.

“Spiritually seeking, resurrection for us isn’t just something that historically happened,” Kneen said, “it’s something that happens every day in men’s and women’s lives through Christ. That’s the promise.”

Other changes

The new name isn’t the only thing changing at Resurrection United Methodist Church of Hastings. One of the things the HCI brought to light was that older members weren’t attending as often in the winter due to lack of parking. Another factor is the church’s strong youth ministry. Beyond youth and child programs that consistently pack the building, the church often has a number of students that show up after school to do homework or hang out in the coffee shop.

“We would love to have more space for that,” Kneen said.

The church also opens its facility to community organizations to use for free, in the interest of being a community asset, and also hosts a number of community dinners and food ministry events. All that has resulted in some extra wear and tear on the facility.

To help with space needs, the church is planning a facility upgrade and construction of an addition.

“We have a lot of things to do with our existing facility,” Kneen said.

The kitchen has already been remodeled, and Kneen said that the church is working with an architect to design a new addition and remodeling the rest of the existing building. In order to expand, the church is purchasing the houses on the rest of the block, Kneen said.

Kneen said the church has added some new staff positions as well.

The church finishes the capital campaign to purchase the additional properties this fall. Name changes, including installation of the new sign, letterhead, banners and notices in publications, are rolling out now. Kneen said that facility remodeling and expansions are planned for 2017.