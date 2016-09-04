Nature’s masterpiece in Hastings’ backyard

Hastings resident Hilary Bakker and her children, Emma and Owen, take a photo in front of the frame at Schaar’s Bluff. (Star Gazette photo by Katrina Styx)

“They are trying to get people to stop, look and appreciate the masterpiece we have right here,” said Katie Nyberg of the white frames at parks throughout the Twin Cities. (Star Gazette photo by Katrina Styx)

In celebration of the National Park Service’s 100 years of service, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Mississippi Park Connection are collaborating for a masterpiece of nature.

“We thought it would be really fun to partner with MIA … to highlight the masterpiece we have in our own backyard,” said Katie Nyberg, the executive director at Mississippi Parks Connection.

One of those backyard masterpieces includes Schaar’s Bluff Overlook in Spring Lake Regional Park.

There are 19 locations throughout the Twin Cities with white frames displayed at a particular vantage point. The white frames are set up in a way to boast the views of the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area.

Nyberg said the project is a way to get people to explore places in the parks where they haven’t been before. The locations were selected based on feedback from the park service volunteers and go as far north as Fridley to as south as the Mississippi and St. Croix Confluence.

Each view is paired with a painting in the “Seeing Nature” exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. The pairings were chosen based on the view at the location of the frame and what is seen in the paintings. Schaar’s Bluff is paired with a painting from 1940 by Thomas Hart Benton called “Spring Ploughing.” The painting depicts a farmer and his horse tilling the field among rolling hills.

“We thought it was interesting to pair with Schaar’s Bluff because you see the meandering of the Mississippi River through Spring Lake,” Nyberg said.

There are 39 landscape paintings in the “Seeing Nature” exhibition. The paintings were drawn from the private collection of Paul G. Allen, Microsoft co-founder, including works from Claude Monet, Gustav Klimt, David Hockney and Edward Hopper.

People are encouraged to take a picture at one or all of the locations through Sept.18 and share the image on Instagram by tagging it #parkcon nection and #seeingnature. Images with these tags can be seen on the MIA website at new.artsmia.org/seeing-na ture/mia-national-park-ser vice.