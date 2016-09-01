Hastings man dies in northern Minnesota crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, David John Wigness died after his vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and collided with a tree on Aug. 31.

He was driving southbound on Highway 172 at County Road 214 at the time of the crash. The incident was recorded at 7:25 a.m.

Wigness was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags of his 2012 Chevy pickup did deploy. There was no alcohol involved in the crash.

Wigness' funeral is being handled by Caturia-Smidt Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hastings. According to his obituary, he is the son of David John Sr. and Dawn Wigness of Hastings. He attended Hastings High School, graduating in 2012. Afterwards, he worked in Cannon Falls before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. At the time of his death, he worked for SPC Engineering.

A funeral is planned for Sept. 7.